Edmonton takes on New York, looks for 4th straight victory

New York Rangers (6-2-2, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-1-0, first in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -156, Rangers +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Oilers take on New York.

Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 16-12-0 at home. The Oilers scored 183 total goals last season while collecting 315 assists.

New York went 27-23-6 overall and 13-12-3 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Rangers scored 176 total goals last season, 37 on power plays and eight shorthanded.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.