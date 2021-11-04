Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return to the lineup, and Seth Curry scored 22 points and hit a crucial jumper late to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Georges Niang added 18 points for the short-handed 76ers, who have won four in a row. In addition to Ben Simmons, who has missed all eight games, Philadelphia was without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green. DeMar DeRozan tied a season high with 37 for Chicago and grabbed 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 27 for the Bulls, who nearly came back from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the second straight game.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. They are the seventh and eighth members of the Penguins to test positive for COVID-19 since training camp opened in September. Pittsburgh is off to a 3-3-2 start and is currently tied for last in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division.

UNDATED (AP) — It wasn’t a huge surprise Wednesday when the Philadelphia Eagles waived Eric Wilson, the free agent they’d signed in the offseason to lead their linebacking group. In some cities it might have been, but not in Philadelphia. The linebackers room has been the Eagles’ Bermuda Triangle for more than a decade now. One problem has been a lack of high-round draft capital expended at the position. As Eagles fans hear every spring before the draft, the last linebacker their team took in the first round was Jerry Robinson — in 1979. The Eagles’ last second-round linebacker was Mychal Kendricks, in 2012.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Dvon Ellies and Coziah Izzard starred for crosstown Maryland high school teams not long ago. They recently learned they can do more together. The Penn State defensive tackles have been asked to play bigger roles for the No. 23 Nittany Lions. Since hulking tackle PJ Mustipher suffered a season-ending leg injury at Iowa on Oct. 9, the two former standout recruits have helped Penn State rediscover some of the nastiness that the 330-pound Mustipher provided up front.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies declined club options for next season on outfielders Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen. Herrera gets a $2.5 million buyout rather than a $11.5 million salary, completing a $30.5 million, five-year contract. He is eligible for salary arbitration. McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary. He hit .237 with 47 homers and 143 RBIs in three seasons in Philadelphia. He will become a free agent. Herrera hit .274 in six seasons with the Phillies.