Kraham and David discuss the transition of power over the next two months

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mayor-elect Jared Kraham made his first public appearance less than 24 hours after winning the City of Binghamton's mayoral race.

Kraham was joined by Mayor Rich David to discuss how the next two months will go before Kraham takes over as mayor.

David said that he has two goals over the next two months, and that is to ensure a smooth transition to Kraham and also to wrap up any projects as best he can, mentioning the new fire station project downtown and also the Water Street parking garage project.

As for the transition of power, the two say it might be easy to imagine it'll be relatively easy since they have worked together for the last seven years, but they mention it'll be professional and done 'the right way.'

"It's going to be formal, it's going to be professional and it's going to be complete and I think that's really important, it would have been very easy to switch offices on Jan. 1 but we're not doing that, we're doing it the right way," Kraham said.

Kraham also reiterated that he looks forward to working with former democrat candidate Joe Burns and that he's committed to working with other Democratic members of the City Council, calling it one of his top priorities.