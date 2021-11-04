Man indicted on murder charge in shooting of postal worker

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been indicted on a murder charge after he told authorities he thought the mail carrier had poisoned him and his family with cyanide. Fifty-three-year-old Eric Kortz is charged with murder of a U.S. employee and firing a gun during a crime of violence in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury. He remains jailed and could face a life sentence if convicted. The shooting occurred Oct. 7 as Louis Vignone was on his mail route in Collier Township.