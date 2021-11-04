Mayor Jackson looks to redevelop the old Endicott Inn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A redevelopment project may be in the future for the Village of Endicott where the Endicott Inn was demolished two years ago.

The location is on Washington Avenue, and the mayor says the site could be very similar to the one being planned by the SEPP Group for a project that includes apartments, commercial space, and retail space.

Jackson says that an apartment complex would be better for the Washington Avenue area rather than a hotel.

"An apartment complex would be nice if they had on the first floor retail of some sort because we want to keep retail on the avenue, that's very important," Jackson said.

The mayor added that this project is still in the conversation stage and still has a long way to go before anything would be done in that area.