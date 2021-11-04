Mild temperatures return to the region…soon

TONIGHT: Cold with clouds thinning overnight. Low of 25(21-27). Winds light.



FRIDAY: Morning sunshine with a few more clouds during the afternoon. High of 46 (42-48). Winds out of the northwest at 3-7 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Increasing clouds late. Low of 26 (21-28). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High of 50 (46-52). Low of 29.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Dry but chilly weather continues for the next 36 hours. During this time, expected morning lows to be in the 20s and highs in the 40s Friday afternoon.



Milder air returns to the region once the strong area of high pressure drifts a bit further east. When this occurs, winds will become more southerly and allow for "warmer" air to filter in from the mid-Atlantic region.



Overall, pretty quiet 7-Day forecast as the high pressure will be the main story. The chance for precipitation does not return to the forecast until late next week with the possibility of a passing low pressure.