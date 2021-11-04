Pittsburgh to host meeting of world’s energy ministers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says that energy ministers from around the world will gather in Pittsburgh next year. The department said Thursday that the three-day Clean Energy Ministerial and the ministerial for Mission Innovation will be held next Sept. 21-23. The nations will meet to collaborate on ways to advance clean energy and fight climate change. The 31 nations involved in the groups emit the lion’s share of the world’s greenhouse gases. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm says the meetings are an opportunity to lock in commitments to an energy transition by 2050 to avert the worst effects of climate change and find economic opportunities.