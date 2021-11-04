South Africa’s ANC party sees big decline in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s voters have delivered a significant rebuke to the governing African National Congress, the party of late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, which got less than 50% of ballots cast in local government elections. Widespread corruption, persistently high rates of unemployment, crippling power blackouts and ineffective delivery of government services were burning campaign issues. In results announced Thursday night, the ANC saw an erosion of its support and as a result will control fewer councils and have fewer mayors in big and small cities across the country. Although voting day was declared a public holiday, turnout was 47% of registered voters, more than 10% lower than in previous elections.