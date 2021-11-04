Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says the country’s top general has ordered the release of four government ministers detained during a coup last week. A lawyer for the four now-deposed ministers say they have yet to be freed. The announcement comes as the country’s top generals and former civilian leaders are locked in tense negotiations for a way out of the national crisis sparked by the military takeover. Protest leaders and rights workers meanwhile are warning of a widespread arrest campaign against activists and opposition leaders. The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to hold a special session on Sudan’s crisis on Friday.