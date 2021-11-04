There’s still time to submit a photo for the Broome County Parks photo contest

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- You still have time to take a shot at winning the Broome County Park's photo contest, which is the first of its kind.

If you're looking for a way to capture the beauty of the 2021 Fall Season you have until Dec. 20.

Anyone can participate in the contest but there is only one submission allowed per person.

For a chance to win, you can visit any Broome County Park and either take a landscape or a wildfire picture anywhere within the park.

Each entry must include the title of the photograph, the photographer's name and contact information, and a description of when and where the photo was taken.

The winners will be announced on Dec. 23 through the Broome County Parks website and social media page and will be awarded a parks basket including a shelter rental for next year.

Submissions can be sent to bcparks@broomecounty.us.