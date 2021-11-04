Unity Day: Putin proclaims Crimea forever a part of Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked the national Unity Day holiday with a trip to Crimea, declaring the region will always be a part of Russia. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow of Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president. Western countries regard the annexation as illegitimate. But Putin exalted it while visiting the city that is the home port for Russia’s Black Sea fleet on Thursday, saying “Our country has regained its historical unity.” He said Crimea and its residents “are with Russia forever now, as that is the sovereign, free and unbending will of the people, of all our people.”