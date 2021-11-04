Youngest supervisor in Town of Preston’s recorded history to take office

PRESTON, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Election Day has left municipalities across the Southern Tier and New York State with new leadership.

In the Town of Preston, Zachary Meseck will not only become the next supervisor but the youngest elected in the town's recorded history.

Meseck says despite the trend of older politicians in the area, he is proud to be part of a new generation of politicians in public office.

"In fact, we need more young people in politics because there are some great people in right now but they're not going to be around forever and the sooner we get involved the sooner we can make a difference in our communities. I'd say the biggest thing is, if you put the time in, you can do it, you can win, you know, go out and meet some awesome community members just be honest, be kind, and the rest sort of handles itself."

In addition, Meseck will be the youngest supervisor on Chenango County's Board of Supervisors, which takes the place of a county executive position.

He attributes his success to both modern and traditional methods of campaigning and encourages more young people to run for office in the future.