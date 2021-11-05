Another cold night before a bit of a warm-up this weekend

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, cold. Foggy conditions developing after midnight. Low of 24 (19-27). Winds light.



SATURDAY: Morning fog giving way to bright skies by the afternoon. High of 50 (46-52). Winds light out of the south.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog late. Low of 25 (22-28). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Upper-level clouds filtering out sunshine. High of 53 (48-55). Low of 33.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another night with the three C's for the Southern Tier; clear, calm cold. Temperatures crash after sun down into the low to mid 20s. Expect foggy conditions after midnight.



High pressure remains in charge over the next several days leading to mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will also be on the up as they return into the mid to upper 50s by Sunday and Monday.



The region stays dry through the majority of the 7-Day forecast. It will not be until next Friday when precipitation is finally back in the forecast.