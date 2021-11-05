Big GOP governor’s field could grow with Corman announcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jake Corman is the ranking Republican in Pennsylvania’s state Senate. He is widely expected to run for governor and has begun inviting donors to an announcement next Thursday night. The event is billed as a “special announcement” in Corman’s hometown of Bellefonte. Corman’s entry into the race would swell an already big field of Republicans running for governor. It’s double-digits deep and growing. The party is searching for a nominee to potentially succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat. Corman is the Senate’s president pro tempore and has served in the Senate since 1999. Corman has said he would discuss his political plans after Tuesday’s election.