Blood drive held in honor of SUNY Broome alumna

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On November 4, a blood drive was held at Endicott’s Southern Tier Community Center.

The event was in memory of SUNY Broome nursing student Connor Murray who passed in 2019 at 20 years old.

Through her choice to be a tissue donor, organizers felt this was a honorable way to keep her legacy alive.

Nancy Brady, the American Red Cross’ area booking manager for the Binghamton district, explains why there’s a need for people to participate in blood drives.

“Our blood inventory is the lower than it has been in a decade,” said Brady. “So we really need every blood type to donate, especially O donors. Those are part of our critical blood type.”

A participating donor told 12 News why she came out today.

“I don’t ever want to have myself or any of my family and friends go to the hospital for something and there’s not enough blood for them,” said Elizabeth Mikoda. “It makes me feel good because I have the universal blood."

To make an appointment to donate or to find a blood drive near you, make your way to redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS.