DA: Remains found in river belong to teen missing 40 years

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Human remains found in a Massachusetts river have been positively identified as those of a 17-year-old girl who went missing almost 40 years ago. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday that the remains were confirmed as belonging to Judith Chartier through dental records. The remains were found Wednesday in the Concord River in Billerica, the day after pieces of the car Chartier was driving the night she disappeared were located in the water. The Chelmsford teen was last seen at around 2 a.m. on June 5, 1982 when she left a party in Billerica.