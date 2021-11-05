Department of Transportation, National Weather Service advise winter car survival kits for commuters

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nov. 5 may be the final day of Winter Weather Awareness Week, but the week's message will remain as we creep closer to winter, which is to prepare now for the months ahead.

Both the National Weather Service and Region 9 of the New York Department of Transportation agree that commuters need a car survival kit.

"It's overlooked, I think, because people just take their cars for granted," said NYSDOT Public Information Specialist Scott Cook with Region 9. "A lot of people don't think about it until they're in the car and the flakes are flying and it may be too late."

Mitchell Gaines, a meteorologist with the Broome County National Weather Service, recommends food, medicine, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, and a blanket. Gaines also suggests now is not the time to delay assembling a kit.

In addition to the winter survival kit in the car, Cook has other reminders, too.

"You want to make sure you have the right tires on, you want to make sure the tires are in good shape, you want to make sure your fluids are all capped off, you want to make sure your heater works [and] your defroster," he said. "The awareness week just brings that all to the forefront."