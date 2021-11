BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to crews on scene, calls were made around 7 p.m. Nov. 5 regarding a structure fire in Binghamton at 45 Exchange Street.

As a result, 12 News has been told three people were brought to the hospital and that everyone is staying in the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.