Ex-prosecutor in SKorea wins opposition presidential ticket

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s conservative former top prosecutor, who has called for a stronger U.S. security guarantee to neutralize North Korean nuclear threats, has won the main opposition party’s hotly contested nomination for next March’s presidential election. Recent opinion surveys showed Yoon Suk Yeol would be locked in a tight race with Lee Jae-myung, the outspoken liberal ruling party candidate, who has vowed to take an appeasement policy on North Korea and adopt pragmatic diplomacy between Washington and Beijing. In the People Power Party’s convention on Friday, party authorities announced that Yoon garnered 47.8% of the votes cast by party members and general citizens, beating three competitors.