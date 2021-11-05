Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Letang stuffed a wraparound by Carter Hart 1:57 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 3-2. Playing for the first time since Oct. 19 after testing positive for COVID-19, Letang scored his first goal of the season and helped the Penguins end a three-game losing streak. Pittsburgh played without star center Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan. Both have tested positive for COVID-19. Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is unavailable for his team’s game against Philadelphia after testing positive for COVID-19. The team made the announcement a few hours before the Penguins were scheduled to take on the Flyers. Assistant coach Todd Reirden will fill in for Sullivan. Reirden says Sullivan is symptomatic. The Penguins have been grappling with the coronavirus since training camp opened. Eight players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol since mid-September, including captain Sidney Crosby, whom the Penguins say tested positive and is symptomatic.

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Curry scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey added 20 and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 109-98. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Shake Milton scored 16 points. The Sixers, playing for the second straight night, only used eight players. Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) sat out, while former Pistons forward Tobias Harris remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Jeremi Grant scored 27 for the Pistons, but only five in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s experience as an assistant coach with the Chargers helped prepare him to be a head coach. He’ll try again for his first home win in four tries when the Philadelphia Eagles host those Chargers on Sunday. Sirianni spent five seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles first as a quality control coach in 2013 and then quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He followed former Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich to Indianapolis in 2018 before replacing Doug Pederson in Philadelphia this year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three straight heading into a visit from the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh’s recent surge has coincided with improved play from an offensive line featuring two rookies in left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and center Kendrick Green. The Steelers have gone over 100 yards rushing during their winning streak after topping that number just once in their previous 16 games. The Bears have dropped three in a row. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields played well in a loss to San Francisco, but will face a stiff test from a Steelers pass rush featuring star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend at the start of another tough stretch in the schedule. After facing Penn State, the Terrapins meet Michigan State and Michigan. Maryland won its first four games this season before stepping up in class to face Iowa and Ohio State. The Terps were drubbed in those two games by a combined score of 117-31. Penn State is coming off a hard-fought 33-24 loss at Ohio State last weekend.