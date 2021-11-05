Infant son of Pete Buttigieg home after hospitalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are publicly celebrating their adopted baby son’s return home after being hospitalized for a health scare. The couple adopted an infant boy and girl, named Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg, about two months ago. On Friday, Chasten Buttigieg revealed on Twitter that the boy, nicknamed Gus, was recovering from a serious illness that required hospitalization and extended time on a ventilator. Chasten wrote on Twitter: “After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great.”