Japan to ease border controls Monday as coronavirus slows

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will ease border controls beginning Monday for fully vaccinated travelers excluding tourists, responding to requests from the business community following a rapid decline in infections. Everyone entering Japan must be fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines that are recognized by Japanese authorities. Those eligible include travelers on short-term business visits of less than three months, as well as longer term visitors including foreign students and workers on so-called technical internship programs. Schools and companies sponsoring them are required to submit documents detailing their activities. Japan shut its borders to virtually all foreign visitors in January, except for those with special permits and for humanitarian purposes.