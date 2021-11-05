NYS Attorney General’s Office hears from parents of Binghamton City School District

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On November 4, parents of the Binghamton City School District and representatives with the New York State Attorney General’s Office held a discussion over concerns of high suspension rates and disciplinary action for students of color.

“When we receive complaints, we look for patterns,” said Joel Marrero with the Civil Rights Bureau for the Office of the New York State Attorney General.

“Once we start getting second, third, fourth, fifth complaint and these complaints are consistent in nature, we generally treat that as a power of practice.”

With outreach and coordination put together by Citizen Action of New York, concerns were able to be addressed.

“It has been going on for a while so now we got somebody’s attention and they are looking into it and trying to do something about it because we just want better for all the kids,” said Susan Smith, a volunteer with Citizen Action and a mother.

According to Smith, they are going back three years into this investigation.

Mary Clark is also with Citizen Action of New York. As the regional director, she talks about the next steps.

“We’ll see how people are feeling here tonight and what the issues are and then we’ll plan a follow-up meeting to see what parents would like to address with Binghamton City Schools and really follow up on doing some organizing on issues that come out of tonight,” said Clark. “I think the AG will follow up on information that they receive tonight.”