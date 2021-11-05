Pennsylvania man on warrant charged after running from police officer

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Waverly Police Department said it arrested a Pennsylvania man following a failed traffic stop on Nov. 1.

According to a news release, the Waverly Police Department charged 23-year-old Devan A. Kithcart of Sayre, Pa. with menacing a police officer.

Police said Kithcart fled a traffic stop by officers earlier that night and was found walking on Clark Street in Waverly. They said, upon an investigation, determined Kithcart had a fully extraditable felony warrant out for his arrest in relation to a sexual assault charge in Bradford County, P.A.

Kithcart tried to run from an investigating officer when he was seen on Clark Street. They said the officer chased Kithcart into a parking lot when Kithcart pointed a weapon at the officer. Kithcart then ran through backyards in the area, they said.

Authorities noted that other law enforcement responded to the incident and eventually Kithcart was arrested without incident. They said a loaded gun was found during the arrest.

Kithcart was taken to the hospital for medical attention, police said. As of 10:50 a.m. Friday, Kithcart is in the Bradford County.