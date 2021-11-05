Pennsylvania statewide court race narrows to a dead heat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voting-counting in the contest for an open seat on Pennsylvania’s statewide Commonwealth Court narrowed the race to a virtual dead heat. That’s as some counties continued Friday to tabulate remaining mail-in, overseas and provisional ballots. Two seats on the court are opening up next year. Republican Stacy Wallace, a lawyer, won one of them in Tuesday’s election. But the latest unofficial count on the state’s online election site showed Democrat Lori Dumas and Republican Drew Crompton in practically tied. That puts the contest well within the margin under state law for a mandatory recount.