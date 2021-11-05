Report: US cancels vaccine maker’s multimillion dollar deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland- based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated vaccine doses this spring. The Washington Post reported that the company disclosed the development on Thursday in a conference call discussing its latest financial results. The problems with the vaccines earlier this year caused a monthslong delay in production. Emergent BioSolutions played a role in the Trump administration’s effort to speed up vaccine development and distribution. But after winning a contract from the previous administration, Emergent quickly ran into production problems.