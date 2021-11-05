Residents encouraged to light their homes green for veterans

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, Security Mutual and representatives from local veterans' groups joined Friday morning to announce an initiative to encourage businesses, local governments and residents to show support for the men and women who served in the Armed Forces.

During the week of Veteran's Day, "Operation Green Light" is for displaying green light bulbs around the community to raise awareness for veterans' issues.

The Broome County Office Building will display green lamps and Security Mutual Life Insurance will light their building up in green as a sign of solidarity.

This operation is a collaboration between the New York State Association of Counties, New York State County Executives Association and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers' Association to honor and support veterans for military conflicts and remind them that resources are available for them.

Some local resources include Broome County Veterans Services, Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Stand With Me Assistance Dog Training.

Southern Tier Veterans Support Group is an organization that has helped veterans in eight counties in the Southern Tier and two in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania for a decade now. Southern Tier Veterans Support Group President Ben Margolius said Broome County has become known as veterans' centric community and they've seen veterans move to Broome County because of that.

Stand With Me Assistance Dog Training is a program in Binghamton designed for Veterans with a service-connected mental health disability to help get their dog training to become a Service Dog. Founder and Director Francess "Myrph" McMahon shared that service dogs dramatically reduce the suicide rate among veterans.

This year on Veterans Day American Legion 758 is hosting a ceremony in the morning and there will be a Veterans Day Parade down Washington Avenue in the evening.