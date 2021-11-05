Tigray, other groups form alliance against Ethiopian leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tigray forces have joined with other armed and opposition groups in an alliance against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war. They leave the possibility open for his exit by force. One Tigray official says “there is no limit for us.” The alliance includes the Oromo Liberation Army now fighting alongside the Tigray forces and seven other groups from around the country. Organizers say the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia” so the prime minister can leave office as soon as possible.