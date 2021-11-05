UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nation’s top human rights official has condemned actions by military leaders following a coup in Sudan and says that excessive use of force by security forces has left at least 13 people dead and more than 300 injured. She made the comments during an urgent session by the organization’s top human rights body about Sudan on Friday after the military coup there nearly two weeks ago. Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway leading a push to commission an expert to monitor the situation. The session comes amid mounting pressure on Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the forces loyal to him who dissolved Sudan’s transitional government and detained other government officials and political leaders in the Oct. 25 coup.