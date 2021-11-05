Skip to Content

Wolf describes having wife drop off ballot as honest mistake

9:44 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman Beth Rementer calls it an honest mistake. Wolf, a Democrat, told a radio interviewer Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that first lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to “deliver it in person to (their) county board of election,” although with preapproval others can do it under certain circumstances.

