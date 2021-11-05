Wreckage of missing plane found; pilot remains missing

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — State police divers have found the wreckage of the small plane that went down in the ocean off the coast of Cod Cod last weekend, but the pilot remains missing. Authorities tell the Cape Cod Times the plane was found about 3.5 miles east of Orleans in 70 to 80 feet of water. The pilot, the only person on board, was identified by authorities as 67-year-old Roger Mills, of Woburn, Massachusetts. The Piper PA-28 took off from Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania on Sunday and was scheduled to land at Chatham Municipal Airport by about 8 p.m. but never arrived.