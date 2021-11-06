Brooklyn Nets to square off against the Toronto Raptors on the road

Brooklyn Nets (6-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (6-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors square off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Toronto went 17-25 in Eastern Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Raptors averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nets gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Raptors: Yuta Watanabe: out (calf), Pascal Siakam: out (shoulder).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.