Don’t forget to turn those clocks back!

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low of 26 (22-29). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High of 53 (48-55). Winds light.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies before midnight. Clouds increase late. Low of 31 (25-34). Winds light.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to sunny. High of 58 (55-60). Low of 39.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Not much going on in the weather department over the next few days as a strong high pressure remains in charge.



The high pressure will lead to nice bright sunny skies all the way through Monday. Temperatures are also on the upward trend as mid to upper 50s return to the region Monday and Tuesday.



More clouds are in the forecast from Wednesday on but No precipitation is expected until Friday when a cold front will lead to widespread showers.