Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Taco Charlton is looking to prove he’s not a bust but a late bloomer. Charlton was a first-round pick by Dallas in 2017 but he struggled to find playing time. The Steelers are Charlton’s fourth team in the last three seasons. Charlton impressed last week in a win over Cleveland and will likely see more playing time after Pittsburgh traded veteran Melvin Ingram to Kansas City. Charlton says he believes he’s got plenty of good football left in him and hopes to stick with the Steelers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed outfielder Greg Allen off waivers from the New York Yankees. Allen hit .270 with four doubles, a triple, two RBI and five stolen bases in 15 games with New York in 2021. The 28-year-old switch-hitter played each outfield position multiple times. The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open heading into 2022.

UNDATED (AP) — Sean Payton receives loud plaudits for guiding his team with a third-string quarterback to victory over powerful Tampa Bay. Mike McCarthy is lambasted for poor clock management. Matt LaFleur draws praise when his Packers minus their top two receivers and defensive coordinator travel to Arizona and knock off the then-unbeaten Cardinals. Urban Meyer stays behind in Ohio after a Jaguars loss, then embarrasses himself in a video. Credit and blame. It comes with the territory for NFL coaches.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s experience as an assistant coach with the Chargers helped prepare him to be a head coach. He’ll try again for his first home win in four tries when the Philadelphia Eagles host those Chargers on Sunday. Sirianni spent five seasons with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles first as a quality control coach in 2013 and then quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach. He followed former Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich to Indianapolis in 2018 before replacing Doug Pederson in Philadelphia this year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three straight heading into a visit from the Chicago Bears. Pittsburgh’s recent surge has coincided with improved play from an offensive line featuring two rookies in left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and center Kendrick Green. The Steelers have gone over 100 yards rushing during their winning streak after topping that number just once in their previous 16 games. The Bears have dropped three in a row. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields played well in a loss to San Francisco, but will face a stiff test from a Steelers pass rush featuring star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland hosts No. 22 Penn State this weekend at the start of another tough stretch in the schedule. After facing Penn State, the Terrapins meet Michigan State and Michigan. Maryland won its first four games this season before stepping up in class to face Iowa and Ohio State. The Terps were drubbed in those two games by a combined score of 117-31. Penn State is coming off a hard-fought 33-24 loss at Ohio State last weekend.