Multiple people injured in knife attack on German train

6:50 am National News from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a knife attack on a high-speed train has injured several people. Local police said a man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf. Police say multiple people were injured but they were unable to provide a specific number. So far, there is no information available about the attacker or possible motives. The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg at the time of the attack. 

Associated Press

