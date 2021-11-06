New York visits Calgary after Zibanejad’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (6-2-3, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Calgary Flames (6-1-3, second in the Pacific)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -144, Rangers +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Calgary Flames after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers’ 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Calgary finished 26-27-3 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 15-12-1 at home. The Flames averaged 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall with a 13-12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Rangers scored 37 power play goals with a 20.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Calgary won 5-1. Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals for the Flames.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.