Philadelphia-area transit agency workers ratify 2-year pact

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Members of the Philadelphia area’s largest transit workers union have ratified a new two-year contract that averted a potential walkout. The Transport Workers Union Local 234 said Saturday that workers voted 1,450 to 631 Friday to ratify the contract with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority. The agreement reached Oct. 29 averted a possible strike by the 5,000-member union that threatened to bring elevated trains, buses and trolleys to a halt and leave thousands of children and educators without a way to get to school next week.