Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

MILAN (AP) — Archeologists in Pompeii have discovered a room that officials say offers “a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves” in the ancient Roman city. Officials from the Archeological Park of Pompeii said Saturday that the room served as both a dormitory and a storage area. They say it was discovered in a villa in the Pompeii suburb of Civita Giuliana, just a few steps from where archeologists in January found remains of a well-preserved ceremonial chariot. The room has one high window, no wall decorations and the remains of three beds made out of wood. Chamber pots and other personal objects were under the beds,