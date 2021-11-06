Proposal would give Pennsylvania, NJ first national park

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Up a winding mountain road two hours from any major city, cars from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York wedge into parking spots to see Raymondskill Falls, Pennsylvania’s tallest and one of the main attractions in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Encompassing 70,000 acres of mountains, forest, and the Delaware River, it has more than 4.5 million visitors annually but is missing the distinction of being named a “national park.” Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York have no national park, although it has several national historical parks. There are only nine national parks, designated for their natural beauty and resources, east of the Mississippi River