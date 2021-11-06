Travis Scott concerts: Fun-filled, high energy but chaotic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with a concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving. Welcome to the Astroworld Festival – where concertgoers can become their rebellious selves. Unfortunately, Scott’s energetic show this time turned deadly after at least eight people – between the ages of 14 and 27 – were killed during a crowd surge at his music festival in Houston on Friday evening. With a troublesome concert past, experts believe Scott should take a hard look at changing the approach of his show.