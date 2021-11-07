Black Bears win in home opener

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After 609 days without hockey in the area, the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder in the home opener.

Final score:

Thunder - 4 (0-4), Black Bears - 5 (3-1)

Just three minutes into the game, Sam Holeczy got things started for Binghamton sending the puck into the net and it went off Kyle Stevens over the goal line to give the Black Bears the lead 1-0.

Binghamton added to the lead about a minute later with Kyle Powell passing it to Nikita Ivashkin to get his second goal of the year.

Delaware spilt Binghamton's lead in half on a power play a few minutes later.

After Delaware tied the game courtesy of Noah Wild just 1:14 into the second period, Gavin Yates and Nikita Ivashkin scored back-to-back goals to get the Black Bears another two-goal lead. Yates’ tally came at 4:15 of the second and Ivashkin’s goal went in at 10:18 to take a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Marker got on the scoresheet to pull the Thunder back within a goal just over mid-way through the second period. Liam Little set him up at the 12:12 mark and was credited with the only assist and Binghamton’s lead was cut to 4-3.

Ivashkin tallied his second goal of the night to give the Black Bears another two-goal lead. Egor Nosov assisted Ivashkin’s goal to give the Black Bears a 5-3 advantage with 6:46 left in the second period. Delaware’s Dan Cangelosi responded at 15:30 of the second to get the Thunder once again within one. Binghamton led 5-4 after two periods and held on for the 5-4 win.

Binghamton and Delaware face off again in Delaware Friday at 7:30 p.m.