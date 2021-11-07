Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahan Dotson caught 11 passes for a school-record 242 yards and three touchdowns, helping No. 22 Penn State snap its three-game losing streak with a 31-14 win over Maryland. Sean Clifford threw for 363 yards for the Nittany Lions, including an 86-yard TD strike to Dotson that gave Penn State the lead with 13:55 to play. Dotson also caught TD passes of 38 and 21 yards. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown.

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth straight victory, 114-105 over the Chicago Bulls. Furkan Korkmaz matched his career best with seven 3-pointers and added 25 points for the Sixers, who topped Chicago for the second time in four nights. Zach LaVine had 32 points and DeMar DeRozan added 25 for Chicago. Embiid finished the Bulls with the last of his four 3-pointers with 15 seconds left.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derick Brassard and Sean Couturier scored in the second period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 2-1. Brassard, who had just returned to the ice after being penalized for bench interference when he punched Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, scored from the left circle at 11:18, beating Vitek Vanacek. Moments later, Jones, who has won all three starts this season, stopped Carl Hagelin’s breakaway to keep the Flyers ahead. Couturier scored on a rebound after Vanacek deflected Rasmus Ristolainen’s shot at 15:44, making it 2-0. It was Couturier’s fifth goal of the season. Capitals rookie Brett Leason scored his second goal in his fourth NHL game at 6:02 of the third.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away to beat Duke 54-29. Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009. Sam Scarton kicked four field goals and Jordan Addison scored two touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Duke lost its fifth game in a row and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg exited with an upper-body injury on the team’s final possession of the first half.

LEWISBURG, Penn. (AP) — Jack DiPietro and Zaythan Hill rushed for two touchdowns apiece and Lehigh defeated Bucknell 38-6 for the Mountain Hawks’ first victory of the season. A week after being held to minus-15 yards rushing by Holy Cross, Lehigh had 164 yards on the ground while holding the Bison to only 14. DiPietro led the way with 93 yards on 16 carries including a 43-yard score. Dante Perri added 244 yards on 19-of-31 passing with an interception. Two Bucknell quarterbacks combined for 156 yards passing and three interceptions.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ayir Asante caught three touchdown passes and Holy Cross beat Lafayette 35-10 for the Crusaders’ fourth straight victory. The victory kept Holy Cross tied with Fordham atop the Patriot League at 4-0. Asante had nine catches, including a 47-yarder from Matthew Sluka to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 28-7 after three quarters. Marco Siderman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but also had a tipped pass returned 50 yards for a pick-6 by Major Jordan for the Leopards’ lone touchdown. The Crusaders are off to their best start since opening at 7-1 in 2009.