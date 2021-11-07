Lawyers seek to clear Kansas City inmate in 3 1978 killings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys for a Kansas City man who has spent most of his life in prison for a triple murder that many people, including a prosecutor, believe he didn’t commit will get a chance to argue that their client should be exonerated. The evidentiary hearing Monday in Kevin Strickland’s case comes after months of delays caused by legal procedures and canceled hearings prompted mostly by motions filed by the state attorney general’s office. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running for Senate, has said he believes Strickland is guilty of the murders. The 62-year-old Strickland has been in prison since his conviction in 1979 in the fatal shootings of Larry Ingram, John Walker, and Sherrie Black in Kansas City.