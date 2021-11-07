Navajo Nation President Nez signs ban on indoor smoking

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. signed legislation Saturday to ban smoking in many indoor locations, including the tribe’s casinos. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez calls the ban “a monumental achievement and bold step in the right direction to promote healthy living” among the Navajo people. Tribal lawmakers approved the bill in October. It prohibits the use of cigarettes, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes and other commercial products in public buildings and workspaces, including a 25-foot buffer outdoors. The ban would not apply to the ceremonial use of tobacco or in homes unless they are being used as businesses.