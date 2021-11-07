Work week starting off mild and dry

TONIGHT: Clear, calm, and cold. Clouds develop late. Low of 31 (25-34). Winds light.



MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 58 (54-60). Winds light.



MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds late. Low of 35 (32-39). Winds light.



TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 59 (56-61). Low of 40. Chance for a few passing showers overnight into Wednesday.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure continues to deepen helping keep the eastern half of the country dry. The Southern Tier will also be observing above average temperatures as well for the next several days.



It is not until later in the week when there is an actual threat for precipitation. Models have a frontal system moving through the region Friday/Saturday. Still a bit of uncertainty with timing and intensity of the storm so make sure to stay with your weather authority.