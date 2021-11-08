Chamber music offered at the Phelps Mansion Museum Sunday

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Chamber Music Concert Series returns to the Phelps Mansion Museum.

The Phelps Mansion Museum has offered chamber concerts since 2007 but due to the pandemic, it has not hosted a concert at their facility in over a year. Phelps Mansion Museum Executive Director Toby Jean Manker said this will be the first time a large group of people are invited to the mansion.

"This is our first attempt to bring back a group of people into the Phelps,"' Manker said. "We have some requirements that we wouldn't like to have otherwise like wearing masks and making arrangements ahead of time."

Manker said there is typically only one concert, but to abide by COVID guidelines and safety regulations they will be offering two shorter performances.

"Normally we'd have one concert and it would last longer but this time we decided to do it at 2 and 4 p.m. for exactly one hour each" Manker said.

Phelps Mansion Museum Board Member & Co-Chair of Programs Lance G. Hill said culture throughout the Binghamton community is very important and these concerts allow an opportunity to preserve that.

"We try to select artists who are unique to the area and sometimes their even familiar with our area," Hill said.

Hill said Pianist Philip Feng will be performing at the November Chamber Music Concert.

"We have a pianist named Philip Feng who is from Taiwan he has won many awards and he has gone to many colleges and studied with many famous teachers," Hill said. "He's been to Binghamton University and he's studied with our very own John Covelli."

The Phelps Mansion Museum will present their November Chamber Music Concert Nov. 14 at 2 and 4 p.m.

Admission to the concert is $20, if you would like to attend both performances the cost is $35.