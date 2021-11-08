German COVID infection rate at new high as vaccinations slow

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has climbed to its highest recorded level yet as what officials have called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” gathers pace. The national disease control center said Monday that the country has seen 201.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. That was above the previous record of 197.6 from Dec. 22 last year. While it’s still a lower rate than in several other European countries, it has set alarm bells ringing. The seven-day infection rate has long ceased to be the only yardstick for COVID-19 policy in Germany, but officials say that hospitals are filling up in badly affected areas.