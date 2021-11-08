Johnson City Police arrest man on weapons charges

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department announced it made an arrest and recovered weapons from a residence following a domestic call on Sunday.

The Police Department said it charged Ryan Button, 26, of Johnson City with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; a class C felony, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; a class D felony and one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree; a class D felony.

According to a news release, police were called to the residence on Endicott Avenue in Johnson City for a domestic incident with a report that a man fired a gun.

Police said Button was detained and, based on evidence by patrol officers, detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

Officers found a high-capacity Zigana Sport Zoraki 9mm handgun, a 9mm blank gun and a .22 rifle inside of the residence.

Authorities said evidence showed a gun was fired inside of the residence toward the street.

Button was taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and was remanded to the Broome County Jail.