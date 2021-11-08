Missouri inmate adamantly denies role in 1978 triple slaying

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who has been jailed for more than 40 years for a triple murder is adamantly and repeatedly denying having anything to do with the crime. Kevin Strickland testified during a long-sought evidentiary hearing that could lead to his freedom, which he said he has been pursuing since his 1979 conviction. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and other legal and political leaders believe Strickland was wrongfully convicted. Peters Baker said evidence used to convict him had been recanted or disproven since his trial. Attorney General Eric Schmitt is fighting his release, saying he believes Strickland is guilty.