Man charged with arson after Endwell house fire

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced that man a Town of Union man was arrested for setting fire to a residence.

According to State Police, James J. Kvassay, 32, was charged with arson in the third degree, a felony.

Police said troopers were dispatched to assist with a house on Foster Street in Endwell around 7 p.m. An investigation determined Kvassay intentionally set the residence on fire, police said.

Kvassay was arrested and taken to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

The Endwell, Endicott and West Corners fire departments responded to the scene along with members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Broome County, and State Fire Investigation. UVES, Superior Ambulance and the Broome County Sheriff's Office also responded.